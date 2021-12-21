Youngstown State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, series history and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's clash with the Penguins

The unofficial Bob Huggins reunion tour will see its final stop back in Morgantown as West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Youngstown State (7-3) at West Virginia (10-1) game information

Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch: Big 21 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 6-0 since 1942

Last meeting: West Virginia 75, Youngstown State 64 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Dec. 21, 2019

Matchup preview:

Almost exactly two years after their last meeting, Bob Huggins will once again face off against former assistant Jerrod Calhoun. In fact, this will be the final leg of the unofficial Huggins reunion tour, which has seen the WVU coach square off against former player Darris Nichols’s Radford squad, as well as former assistant Andy Kennedy’s UAB team in Birmingham, Alabama.

Calhoun twice worked with Huggins, first as a student assistant at Cincinnati in 2003, then again at WVU from 2007-2012, helping take the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010. In 2017, he took his first Division I head coaching job at Youngstown State, and has led the Penguins to winning seasons in their last three seasons. As of now, they are on track for a fourth as they look to maintain a five-game win streak.

The Mountaineers have won seven straight as they look to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. They’ve gotten close, climbing the NET rankings with a strong defensive showing thus far as they look to add another win to their resume.