The Big 12 Conference announced its 2022 indoor track and field awards on Wednesday. West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe has been named the Women’s Outstanding Freshman of the Year.

At the conference championships over the weekend, the Vancouver, British Columbia native took home the bronze in the mile with a time of 4:38. She also anchored the Mountaineers in the distance medley race, leading them to a third-place finish.

McCabe will next compete in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. This marks the first time in her career she’s qualified for the women’s 3,000-meter. She ranked third nationally in the event.

2022 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Awards



Men’s Performer of the Year: Jonathan Jones, Texas

Women’s Performer of the Year: Taylor Roe, Oklahoma State

Men’s Outstanding Freshman of the Year: Vashaun Vascianna, Texas Tech

Women’s Outstanding Freshman of the Year: Ceili McCabe, West Virginia

Men’s Coach of the Year: Edrick Floréal, Texas

Women’s Coach of the Year: Edrick Floréal, Texas