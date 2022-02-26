WVU men’s basketball was in one of the best possible positions to take a late-game victory over No. 20 Texas on Saturday: down one point, the Mountaineers had just drawn a turnover and were getting set to take the last shot of the game.

Unlike the squad’s previous game, WVU ran Bob Huggins’s drawn-up play just as he had hoped, getting an open jump shot for Malik Curry. Instead of triumph, however, his jumper rimmed out, and the Mountaineers fell to the Longhorns at home 82-81.

“We got we wanted. That’s a shot that I feel like I have to make, like that’s somethign that will probably haunt me for a minute,” Curry said. Especially being in a drought, losing, that’s a shot I can’t get back.”

Of course that wasn’t the only opportunity the Mountaineers had to seal a win. After taking a six-point deficit at halftime, WVU stormed back to get ahead of Texas by as many as 10 points. Even though the Mountaineers never lacked scoring, the Longhorns managed to get to the foul line and force some turnovers.

“We got up 10 and we did some dumb things,” Huggins said. “We got up 10, and we tried to make plays that weren’t there.”

Huggins was pleased with his team’s effort, however, as it had one of its best offensive performances of the season while bothering one of the top offenses in the Big 12.

Saturday’s contest in Morgantown was a physical one, with 50 fouls called between the two teams. Longhorn forward Brock Cunningham set the tone when he gave Curry a hard foul on a fastbreak layup. He was ejected for the play after earning a flagrant two foul.

That was the first of two flagrants called against the Longhorns in the game.

Texas did manage to get to the free throw line throughout the contest, however, taking 30 free throws in the game and making 22. WVU outpaced them with 35 attempts, making 25.

Curry led the game with 27 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He was the hot hand for the Mountaineers, so Curry was the obvious decision for Huggins to take the final shot.

“The guy who could create for himself and everybody else had the ball. That’s what you ask for,” Huggins said. You want your best player at the time, the one who’s been the most effective for you, who you think is going to continue to be the most effective, you want him to have the ball. That’s what we did, that’s why I ran what I ran.”

Timmy Allen was the man to steal the game for the Longhorns, notching 17 of his 26 points in the second half while posting a perfect 4-for-4 in the period. He got to the line the most for Texas in the contest, adding 12 of his points on free throws.

WVU’s Taz Sherman spent the most time at the stripe but couldn’t capitalize, making 6 of 16 free throws. He finished with 13 points. Gabe Osabuohien added a physical performance for West Virginia with 12 points, eight of which came from the free throw line.

Marcus Carr added 15 points to Texas’s winning effort, making all six of his free throws. Jase Febres chipped in 14 points.

As a team, Texas made 63.4 percent from the floor, including half their three-pointers.

“We switched and played some zone which I thought bothered them in the second half,” Huggins said. “You can always look back at a missed shot or a missed all, double dribble or loose ball, there’s always something you can look back and say, ‘I wish we would’ve done better.’ I thought our effort was terrific.”

The Mountaineers take their 13th loss in their last 14 games, solidifying their place in the play-in game at the Big 12 Tournament. Texas continues to jockey for its position as it sits in fourth place in the league.

WVU next faces Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.