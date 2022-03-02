MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team has qualified for the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

McCabe qualified for the women’s 3,000-meter for the first time in her career and will compete against the nation’s best on March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The British Columbia, Canada, native, enters the national meet ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference and No. 3 nationally in the 3,000-meter with a season-best mark of 8:52.52. The time, which was set at the Boston University Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 4th, was good for a WVU indoor school record.



The 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships are tabbed for March 11-12, in Birmingham, Alabama, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Live championship results will be available here.

Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3 on Friday, March 11 starting at 11 a.m. Eastern and Saturday, March 12 starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. A re-air of the meet will take place Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. To access the live stream, visit ESPN3.com