WVU’s Bridges, McNeil make Academic All-Big 12 roster

WVU guard Sean McNeil takes a shot against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. He scored 17 points as his Mountaineers fell to the Bears 77-68 at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of WVU men’s basketball players are among the 32 student-athletes listed on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 roster.

Senior guard Sean McNeil is a First Team honoree, while sophomore forward Jalen Bridges is a member of the Second Team.

McNeil, who is currently studying for a master’s in business administration, ranks second on the WVU roster in scoring (12.7 ppg) and 3-pointers made (50).

Bridges, a sport management major from Fairmont, West Virginia, is the team’s third-leading scorer (9.1 ppg).

Kansas led all teams with seven representatives.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

The Mountaineers lost to TCU Monday night in the first meeting of the season between the two squads. They’ll return to action Wednesday night at Iowa State.

