WVU’s Brewster recognized with postseason honor from TopDrawerSoccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year has earned another accolade for her performance during the 2020-21 college soccer season.

WVU defender Jordan Brewster was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Best XI Second Team, another honor from this past season to go along with her conference defensive player of the year recognition.

Brewster logged one goal and two assists for the Mountaineers while making 14 starts during the 2020-21 season. She also led the team in minutes, logging 1,300 — the only Mountaineer to play every possible minute.

WVU women’s soccer finished second in the Big 12 Conference in the fall before qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in the spring as the No. 5 overall seed. The Mountaineers were eliminated by Rice 1-0 in the second round.