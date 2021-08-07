WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Head coach Neal Brown and his staff are continuing to add 4-star players to the 2022 class. The latest commit is linebacker Travious Lathan from the Sunshine State.

Lathan is likely a fan favorite with Mountaineer Nation already as he picked the Gold and Blue over the other program where took an official visit, Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound LB from Miami Gulliver Prep announced his commitment to the program via social media on Saturday evening with this message:

He becomes the fourth 4-star commit to the 2022 class.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories