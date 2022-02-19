WVU wrestling drops season finale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team wrapped up its 2022 regular season with a 25-11 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys inside the WVU Coliseum, on Friday night.

“We had okay effort, but we lost a lot of close matches,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “We simply need to score more points.”

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale, ranked No. 7 in the latest NCAA coaches’ poll, gave the Mountaineers a four-point lead after recording a 13-4 major decision over Wyoming’s Jacob Svihel in the opening match at 125 pounds. Cardinale registered a team-high four takedowns, while completing the season at 11-1 overall.

Five matches later, No. 9 Peyton Hall matched Cardinale in takedowns on his way to a 12-2 major decision that had 974 fans on their feet throughout the 165-pound bout. The sophomore finished with a team-leading 22-2 record.

At heavyweight, redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram rounded out the victories for West Virginia, as the No. 25-ranked Wolfgram secured a 9-4 decision over UW’s Terren Swartz to end the night. He concluded the season at 18-7, which is an eight-win boost from his abbreviated 2021 season performance as a redshirt freshman (10-5).

The Mountaineers ended the regular season 6-8 overall and 1-6 against the Big 12, while Wyoming finalized a record of 4-5 overall and 4-4 versus the Big 12. .

Of note, seniors Anthony Cicciarelli, Jackson Moomau, Tucker Nadeau, and Lucas Seibert were celebrated prior to the dual for all of their contributions to the WVU wrestling program during the last four years.

After taking the rest of February off from competition, the Mountaineers head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete at the 2022 Big 12 Championship on March 5-6. The event will take place at the BOK Center for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Match Results

125: No. 7 Killian Cardinale (WVU) major dec. Jake Svihel (UW), 13-4

133: Job Greenwood (UW) dec. Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU), 4-2

141: Darren Green (UW) dec. Caleb Rea (WVU), 3-2

149: No. 33 Jaron Jensen (UW) dec. Jeffrey Boyd (WVU), 3-1

157: No. 15 Jacob Wright (UW) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 7-2

165: No. 9 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. Cooper Voorhees (UW), 12-2

174: No. 15 Hayden Hastings (UW) dec. Dennis Robin (WVU), 3-0

184: No. 18 Tate Samuelson major dec. Anthony Carman (WVU), 9-1

197: No. 5 Stephen Buchanan wins by fall Jackson Moomau (WVU), [T – 2:35]

HWT: No. 25 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. Terren Swartz (UW), 9-4

Extra Matches

125: Jake Svihel (UW) dec. Colton Drousias (WVU), 9-5