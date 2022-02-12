The West Virginia wrestling team scored its first Big 12 victory of the season, as the Mountaineers defeated Utah Valley, 21-16, inside the WVU Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

“We haven’t heard Country Roads in a long time, so this win means an awful lot,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said.

After falling behind 10-6 midway through the dual, the Mountaineers (6-7, 1-5 Big 12) retook the lead with back-to-back pins by sophomores Peyton Hall (165) and Dennis Robin (174) to put them up 18-10.

Hall, ranked No. 10 in the country, captured his fifth pin of the season to improve to a team-leading 21-2 overall record. Robin’s win marked his third against a ranked opponent and second pin of the campaign.

“Dennis was in one of those matches that we thought ‘they’re favored but we could get’, and he goes out and sticks the guy. That was awesome,” coach Flynn said.

Despite dropping both bouts at 184 and 197, redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram, ranked No. 22 in the country, sealed the deal at heavyweight after recording a team-high five takedowns towards a 11-4 decision in the final match of the day.

Additionally, a pair of All-American’s clashed to open Saturday’s matchup, as No. 10 Killian Cardinale outlasted No. 14 Taylor LaMont for a 3-2 decision at 125 pounds.

Two matches later, redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd secured a 2-0 victory over Sam Edelblute (UVU). Boyd rode out Edelblute in the second period to lock up riding time and then added an escape in the third to complete the shutout.

“We give out a guts award and he (Boyd) got it,” coach Flynn explained. “When you can ride someone just with tight waste, mat return, and squeezing and pulling him down, it doesn’t look pretty, but that’s what wins college wrestling matches.”

Next up, West Virginia welcomes Wyoming into the WVU Coliseum for the regular-season finale as part of Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Match Results

125: No. 10 Killian Cardinale (WVU) dec. No. 14 Taylor Lamont (UVU), 3-2

133: No. 13 Haiden Drury (UVU) major dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 14-3

141: No. 32 Ty Smith (UVU) dec. Caleb Rea (WVU), 5-1

149: Jeffrey Boyd (WVU) dec. Sam Edelblute (UVU), 2-0

157: Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) dec, Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 4-2

165: No. 10 Peyton Hall (WVU) wins by fall Danny Snediker UVU), [T – 2:56]

174: Dennis Robin (WVU) wins by fall No. 33 Kekana Fouret (UVU), [T – 2:06]

184: No. 30 Jacob Armstrong (UVU) dec. Anthony Carman (WVU), 11-9

197: No. 24 Evan Bockman (UVU) dec. Jackson Moomau (WVU), 7-2

HWT: No. 22 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) vs. Chase Trussell (UVU), 11-4

Extra Matches

125 Extra: Taylor LaMont (UVU) wins by pin Colton Drousias (WVU), [T – 2:51]

174 Extra: Kekana Fouret (UVU) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 7-6

197 Extra: Evan Bockman (UVU) wins by fall Keagan Carmenatty (WVU), [T – 4:30]

Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: Highest of FloWrestling and InterMat