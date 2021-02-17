WVU women’s soccer’s spring slate announced

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021 women’s soccer spring schedule on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers, who finished 7-2 during their conference-only fall slate, return to action with six total contests, including four regular-season matches and three fixtures in Morgantown, leading up to this spring’s NCAA Tournament. Last fall, the NCAA approved moving fall championships to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Virginia unofficially opens the spring campaign on Sunday, Feb. 28, when the Mountaineers play host to Akron in exhibition play. From there, the squad travels to Saint Joseph’s for its spring regular-season opener on Sunday, March 7, before partaking in an exhibition match at Racing Louisville FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Saturday, March 13.

WVU returns home to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for a pair of regular-season matches against ACC foes. On Saturday, March 27, West Virginia takes on Duke, before battling Virginia at home on Saturday, April 3. The spring schedule concludes a week later when the Mountaineers make the return trip to take on the Cavaliers on Saturday, April 10, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols and the current uncertainty on percentage of capacity for home games this spring, information on stadium capacity and ticket availability will be released at a later date.

The Mountaineers finished at No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll last fall. The group was in the top 10 in all 10 editions of the poll, including five times in the top five.

WVU returns six players who were honored by the Big 12 last fall, including junior defender Jordan Brewster, the conference’s defensive player of the year. Brewster, as well as senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and junior forward Alina Stahl were named to the All-Big 12 First Team, while redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla and sophomore defender Nicole Payne earned All-Big 12 Second Team nods. Additionally, freshman midfielder Lilly McCarthy was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

On Jan 28, Brewster was named to the 2020-21 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, marking the 10th consecutive season a WVU player earned the recognition.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.