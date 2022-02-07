WVU women’s soccer’s Leslie named to Canada U-20 Roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freshman defender Annika Leslie of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the Canada Women’s National Team’s roster for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, set for February 25-March 12 in the Dominican Republic.

Leslie previously participated in an identification camp for the women’s national team in January, where players were selected for the final team roster.

“We are so proud of Annika for earning this incredible honor to represent her country on the international stage,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “She continues to work hard toward her goals, and I am proud to see her reach this big-time achievement.”

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Leslie has previously participated in the Canada National Team Program as a member of the U-17 and U-15 squads. Most recently, she served as a team caption for the U-17 team during the 2019 Mexico Tour.



During her freshman season with the Mountaineers, Leslie appeared in 14 matches for WVU, while she earned the starting nod in five contests. She tallied 632 minutes played in her freshman campaign. This fall, she helped the WVU defense record 11 shutouts during the year, while allowing just 12 opponent goals throughout the season.