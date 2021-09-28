WVU women’s soccer up one spot to No. 12

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced one spot to No. 12 in this week’s edition of the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Top 25 National Poll, as announced on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers (7-2-1) earn the No. 12 ranking for the third time this season, tying the squad’s highest rank of the campaign after being slotted No. 12 in the first two editions of the 2021 poll. With this week’s ranking, WVU has now been ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for 27 consecutive weeks, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

West Virginia opened its Big 12 Conference slate on Sept. 24, with a dominating, 4-0 win over Iowa State. The squad improved to 10-0 all-time against the Cyclones, as well as 9-0-1 in Big 12 openers.

Florida State (10-0) continues to hold on to the top spot, while Virginia (10-1) jumps back into second. UCLA (8-0-1) is slotted No. 3, as Duke (7-1-1) and North Carolina (8-1-1) come in at fourth and fifth, respectively.

WVU is one of two Big 12 teams featured in this week’s poll, as TCU sits just ahead of the Mountaineers at No. 10 after dropping to 8-2 last week. Also of note, Baylor and Texas Tech are receiving votes in the poll.

WVU returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to continue its homestand on Friday, Oct. 1, welcoming Oklahoma to Morgantown. The match is set for 7 p.m. ET, and will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



