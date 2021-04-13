WVU women’s soccer stays put in national ranking

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team remained at No. 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches National Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Following the Mountaineers’ 1-1 draw at No. 12 Virginia on April 10, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the squad tallied its eighth week inside the poll’s top five, including its third during the spring slate. WVU finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 10-2-1 mark, good for the team’s 21st consecutive 10-win season.

WVU is one of three Big 12 schools ranked in this week’s poll, joining No. 7 TCU and No. 18 Oklahoma State.

Florida State ranks No. 1 again this week, ahead of No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 UCLA. Penn State jumped to No. 4, one spot ahead of West Virginia.

Clemson checked in at No. 6, while No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Duke and No. 10 Georgetown rounded out the top 10.

Additionally, the Mountaineers are up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer.com Top 25. It marks WVU’s highest ranking by the outlet this season.

Next up, WVU awaits the NCAA Tournament selection show, which is set for Monday, April 19. West Virginia has qualified for 20 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation. This year’s event will feature 48 teams and will be played entirely in the state of North Carolina.