WVU women’s soccer stays at No. 7 in latest national poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The West Virginia University women’s soccer team remained at No. 7 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have now been included in the top 10 in all 12 of the organization’s polls in 2020-21, including 10 times during the fall. WVU is once again one of three Big 12 schools ranked, joining No. 4 TCU and No. 15 Oklahoma State. Additionally, Kansas received votes this week.

The top five remains unchanged with No. 1 Florida State (11-0), No. 2 North Carolina (11-1), No. 3 UCLA (6-0), No. 4 TCU (8-0-1) and No. 5 Duke (8-4-2) topping the rankings. Following No. 6 Vanderbilt (9-4) and WVU (8-2), Clemson (9-4) ranks No. 8, while No. 9 Virginia (10-3-1) and No. 10 Penn State (4-1) round out the top 10.

Elsewhere, the Mountaineers are up one spot to No. 9 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer.com poll, which was released on Monday.

West Virginia is coming off a 3-1 win at Saint Joseph’s on March 7, at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia. Next up, the squad returns to exhibition play with a matchup at Racing Louisville FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Saturday, March 13, in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

