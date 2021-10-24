WVU women’s soccer prepares for final road test at Baylor

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team (9-4-3, 3-2-2 Big 12) prepares for its final match of a two-game road swing through Texas, as the team wraps up the road portion of its regular season at Baylor on Sunday, Oct. 24. Kickoff at Betty Lou Mays Field is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

“We will have a tough Baylor team on our hands on Sunday,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “They have been at the top of the conference in several categories this season, so we know that they are going to test us. However, we are really looking forward to the matchup this weekend for our final road game.”

Behind a career-best seven saves from junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey, West Virginia played to a 0-0, double-overtime draw in its last match at Texas on Oct. 21. Massey tallied four saves in regulation, before going on to make three big stops in overtime to salvage the tie and set a new career high. The Mountaineer offense also tested the Longhorn defense, as they recorded seven shots on goal of their own in the 110-minute match.

Junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon led West Virginia with four shots, while sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy placed three on frame, but the offense ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net. The final stats were very indicative of the contest, showing nearly identical numbers for both sides, with the Mountaineers narrowly edging the Longhorns in shots, 14-12, and corner kicks, 4-3.

Sunday’s contest marks the 11th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Baylor, as the Mountaineers hold a 7-2-1 lead in the series. In the two teams’ contest last season, WVU beat Baylor, 2-1, on Oct. 16. West Virginia’s goals were scored by Alina Stahl and Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, while Lauren Segalla and Gabrielle Robinson tallied assists in the match.

WVU holds a slight. 2-1 edge in games played in Waco, with West Virginia falling, 4-2, to the Bears in the two teams’ last match in Waco in 2019. The Mountaineers and Bears have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, while they have met two times in the Big 12 Tournament.

Paul Jobson is in his ninth season as the head coach at Baylor, while he has been a part of the program for 14 seasons. As the head coach, Jobson has put together an 84-47-17 overall record and has led the team to a pair of NCAA Elite Eight appearances. He also became the program’s all-time wins leader in 2019.

The Bears are 8-3-5 this season, as well as 4-1-2 in conference play, following a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Oct. 21. Sophomore forward Mackenzie Anthony leads the Baylor offense in goals (8) and points (19), while she co-leads the squad in shots (45). Junior forward Elizabeth Kooiman paces the team with five assists on the season. Graduate student Jennifer Wandt is the starting keeper for the Bears, tallying 55 saves on the year in 16 starts.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.