WVU women’s soccer moves up a spot, slots in at No. 6

West Virginia’s big win at home gave the Mountaineers a boost in the rankings.

WVU moved up one spot in this week’s national poll, slotting in at No. 6 after defeating Baylor 2-1 for the team’s third straight win. This is the fifth straight week in which the Mountaineers have been ranked top ten.

West Virginia is one of four Big 12 teams to make the poll. TCU sits one spot ahead of the Mountaineers at No. 5, while Kansas is behind two spots at No. 8. Oklahoma State checks in as well at No. 12.

North Carolina sits atop this week’s poll, maintaining their top spot.

West Virginia’s next contest is against Oklahoma on the road. Action kicks off in Norman at John Crain Field at 8 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports Oklahoma.