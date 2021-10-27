WVU women’s soccer hosts OSU on Senior Night

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns home to Morgantown to host Oklahoma State in its final regular-season contest on Thursday, Oct. 28. The match is set for 7 p.m. ET, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The match is the team’s annual Senior Night, and the Mountaineers (9-4-4, 3-2-3 Big 12) will recognize four senior members of the squad following the match. Thursday also is Halloween Costume Night, and free admission will be given to youth eighth grade and under who wear a Halloween costume.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell have the call of Thursday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

“We’re looking forward to finishing up the regular season at Dick Dlesk for our seniors this year,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “Obviously there’s a lot at stake Thursday night in seeding for the Big 12 Tournament and everything else as we’re getting closer to the postseason.”

WVU currently leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks No. 9 nationally in goals-against average (0.568). The Mountaineer defense has allowed just 10 goals and produced nine shutouts this year, the most in the regular season since 2017. Individually, junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey leads the conference and ranks No. 25 in the nation with seven shutouts this season. She also sits second in the league and No. 16 nationally in goals-against average (0.575).

West Virginia finished its 2021, regular-season road slate at Baylor on Oct. 24, playing to a 0-0, double-overtime draw in Waco, Texas. The Mountaineers showed another strong defensive effort, solidified by a career-high matching performance from Massey, as she tallied seven saves in the second straight match. However, despite placing six shots on goal, the offense once again struggled to find the back of the net in the 110-minute match.

In the final stats, WVU was edged by the Bears 15-14 in shots, as well as 7-6 in shots on goal. West Virginia earned seven corner-kick opportunities on the afternoon, while the Mountaineer defense allowed Baylor to earn just one.

Thursday’s match marks the 12th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, as West Virginia holds a 9-2 lead in the series. In the teams’ last meeting on Sept. 25, 2020, the Cowgirls beat the Mountaineers in double overtime in Stillwater, with a last-minute goal by Olyvia Dowell. The Mountaineers have a strong home record against Oklahoma State, going 4-1 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

WVU and OSU have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, while the squads have met two times in the Big 12 Tournament. WVU holds a strong postseason record against OSU, going 2-0 against the Cowgirls in Big 12 Tournament play.

Colin Carmichael is in his 26th season with OSU’s program, as well as his 16th as the head coach. He has led the Cowgirls to a 206-84-41 record in 15 seasons at the helm. Carmichael has led the squad to a pair of NCAA Elite Eight appearances and 11 NCAA Tournament berths.

Oklahoma State is 8-6-2 this season, as well as 3-3-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The team is coming off a 2-1 loss against Texas on Oct. 24. Senior midfielder Grace Yochum leads the Cowgirls’ offense in goals (6) and points (15). Fifth-year senior Kim Rodriguez paces the team with four assists, while junior Olyvia Dowell has notched 45 shots on the year. In goal, freshman Evia Vitali is the starting netminder for the Cowgirls with 57 saves and a 1.08 goals-against average.

