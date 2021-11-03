WVU women’s soccer faces Texas in Big 12 semifinals

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its hunt for a Big 12 Championship title as it takes on No. 2-seed Texas in the Big 12 Championship Semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Thursday’s match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp on the call. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, while live stats are available at StatBroadcast.com.

“Texas is a tough team, that’s for sure,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “The nice part, though, is that it’s another team we just played. Despite that, there is still no question that Texas is going to be a difficult opponent. We’ll regroup, regenerate and bring everything we have for the Longhorns on Thursday.”

WVU earned a spot in Thursday’s semifinals by defeating No. 3-seed Baylor, 1-0, in quarterfinal action on Oct. 31. The contest was tied for much of the way until freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran scored the lone goal in the 79th minute, giving the Mountaineers the go-ahead score to advance to the semifinals. In the final stats, WVU outshot Baylor 11-7 and narrowly topped BU in shots on goal (4-3). The Mountaineers earned seven corner kicks on the night, while the defense held the Bears to just one

The Mountaineers hold a 14-3-2 mark all-time in Big 12 Championship play, with their most recent tournament title coming in 2018. West Virginia and Texas last met in the Big 12 Championship in 2018, with the Mountaineers defeating the Longhorns, 1-0, in the semifinals on the way to their fourth Big 12 Championship crown.

In all, Thursday’s match marks the 14th meeting between West Virginia and Texas, as well as the second this season, as the Mountaineers hold a 9-2-2 lead in the series. WVU and UT last met on Oct. 21, in Austin, with the two teams playing to a 0-0, double-overtime draw. Junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey had a career performance at Texas, recording seven saves to help salvage the draw.

Angela Kelly is in her 10th season at the helm in Austin, leading the Longhorns to an overall mark of 92-61-20. Kelly has led the team to four Big 12 Semifinal appearances, as well as four NCAA Tournament appearances. Texas is 11-3-5 this season, with a 6-0-3 record in conference play, coming off a 5-2 win over No. 7-seed Oklahoma on Oct. 31, to advance to the semifinals.

Freshman forward Trinity Byars leads the Longhorns’ offense in goals (12) and points (34), while freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo paces the team with 13 assists and 84 shots. Fifth-year senior Savannah Madden is the starting netminder for the Longhorns, boasting 75 saves and a 0.85 goals-against average.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.