WVU women’s soccer concludes road stand at Kansas

The No. 9-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes its two-game road swing through the Sunflower State with a match at Kansas on Sunday, Oct. 10. Kickoff at KU’s Rock Chalk Park is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

“Kansas is a good front that will definitely test us on Sunday, but we’re looking to get that win that we couldn’t manage at Kansas State on Thursday,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “Road trips are never easy, but our mentality is all about that three points to keep up with the race for a championship.”

In its first road match of the Big 12 slate, West Virginia played to a 1-1 draw at Kansas State, at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas, on Oct. 7. The Mountaineers were on the board early, with an eighth-minute score from sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy, her second goal in as many games. However, WVU allowed a KSU tally just 10 minutes later, and the final score stood from there, despite West Virginia’s 10 shots on goal throughout the 110-minute match.

Thursday’s contest showed another dominating statistical performance from the Mountaineers, as the squad tallied 17 shots, including 10 on frame, compared to K-State’s eight shots with three on goal. WVU created eight corner-kick opportunities, while the West Virginia defense once again didn’t allow its opponent to record a single corner for the second straight contest.

Sunday’s contests marks the 12th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Kansas, as the Mountaineers hold an 8-2-1 lead in the series. In last season’s match, Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel scored a pair of goals to help the No. 6 Mountaineers earn a 2-1 win over the No. 11-ranked Jayhawks. WVU and KU have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, as well as a pair of meetings in the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia is unbeaten against Kansas in the last two seasons.

Mark Francis is in his 23rd season as the head coach of the Kansas women’s soccer team, putting together an overall record of 242-127-40 in 22 seasons at the helm. He ranks second among Big 12 coaches in wins at a single school and boasts a league-best 95 career Big 12 victories, while he has led the team to nine NCAA Tournaments.

The Jayhawks are 6-8-1 this season, as well as 1-4 in conference play, as they are coming off a big, 2-1 victory over then-conference leader Baylor on Oct. 7. Sophomore forward Brie Severns paces the Jayhawk offense, leading the squad in goals (4), assists (3) and points (11), while senior Rylan Childers leads the team with 27 shots on the year. In goal, a trio of netminders have split the team’s goalkeeping duties – Sarah Peters, Emilie Gavillet and Melania Pasar. Gavillet leads the goalies with 23 saves, while Peters has posted a 0.23 goals-against average through four games in net.

