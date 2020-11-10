WVU women’s hoops unveils schedule, will open season Nov. 27

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that it will begin its season on Nov. 27, as it unveiled its full nonconference schedule on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers’ season opener will be against Fresno State as part of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-day event will conclude for WVU with a clash against LSU.

West Virginia will return home for two more games on Dec. 3 and 6, the first of which will be against North Alabama before facing Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

A week later on Dec. 13, the Mountaineers will host James Madison, before completing their nonconference schedule against Ohio and Coppin State on Dec. 20 and 22.

Mixed in with these contests are Big 12 clashes against Baylor and Oklahoma State on Dec. 10 and 18 — both of which will be on the road.