WVU women’s basketball stays put in AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Even though its 11-game winning streak ended over the weekend, WVU women’s basketball remains ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Mountaineers stay put at No. 19 for another week, matching their highest ranking of the season. Upcoming opponent Baylor also holds steady at No. 7. The Mountaineers travel to Waco to face the Lady Bears Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there’s a new No. 1 in this week’s ranking: Connecticut grabbed hold of the top spot after defeating South Carolina in overtime a week ago. South Carolina moved down to No. 2, while Louisville stayed put at No. 3.