MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kyah Watson to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.

A 5-foot-10 guard from Rapid City, South Dakota, Watson played the last two seasons at the University of South Dakota, where she helped the Coyotes win two Summit League Tournament Championships, a regular-season championship and reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her two years, including the Sweet 16 in 2021-22. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Kyah is a dynamic young lady, both on and off the court,” Plitzuweit said. “Kyah has a great skillset, which she combines with a high level of athleticism. That combination allows Kyah to use her versatility to play multiple positions on both ends of the court. Kyah competes at a very high level, and that will assist her at WVU in the classroom and on the court. We are excited to welcome Kyah and her family to our program!”

During the 2021-22 campaign, Watson played in 34 games, with 33 starts, for USD and averaged 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also averaged 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in Summit League play a year ago.

Watson shot 50% or better from the floor in eight games in 2021-22. She also averaged 27.5 minutes per game and tallied multiple steals in nine contests a year ago.

Additionally, Watson finished in double figures five times last season, including a career-best 18 points against Oral Roberts on Feb. 26. She also hauled in five or more rebounds in 14 games, including 10 or more twice. Watson finished her redshirt freshman campaign shooting 76.7% from the free-throw line.

In 2020-21, Watson was limited to nine games in her first season with the Coyotes due to injury.

Watson finished her career at South Dakota with 231 points, 174 rebounds and 80 assists.

Before her time at USD, Watson was a three-sport standout in basketball, volleyball and track & field at Rapid City Stevens High School. She earned all-state honors in basketball for three consecutive seasons and finished her career with 956 points, 456 rebounds and 174 steals. Additionally, her 240 career assists set the school record in the category, which was previously held by WNBA legend and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.

The daughter of Kevin Watson, Kyah was a four-year starter for the basketball team at RCSHS and helped the team to a 73-20 record during that stretch. She also made the South Dakota Class AA All-Tournament Team in 2020, before her senior championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.