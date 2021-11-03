WVU women’s basketball ranks No. 23 in Preseason Coaches Poll

West Virginia women’s hoops enters 2021-22 ranked in four polls after the USA Today/Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Preseason Poll slotted the Mountaineers in at No. 23 on Wednesday.

Mike Carey’s squad earned 165 points to earn its ranking in the coaches poll, and is one of four Big 12 teams in the poll, along with Baylor (eighth), Iowa State (16th) and Texas (21st). The Mountaineers finished last year’s poll at No. 24.

This is the fourth ranking that WVU has earned this preseason. Most prominently, the Mountaineers earned the No. 19 spot in the AP preseason poll on Oct. 19, while Lindy’s Sports Magazine slotted them in at No. 16 on Sept. 17. ESPN.com ranked WVU the highest at No. 13 last week.

As WVU starts the season with a number next to its name, Mountaineer veterans have made sure to take advantage of the added pressure.

“It’s going to be a lot of pressure, but it’s good pressure,” said senior guard Madisen Smith. “I mean, teams are going to be gunning for us, like coach said, every night because we’re ranked, so we’re going to have to give it right back to them.”