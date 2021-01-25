WVU women’s basketball makes season debut in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (11-2, 5-2 Big 12) checked in at No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, announced Monday.

Making their season debut in the AP Poll, the Mountaineers received 72 votes to rank No. 24 this week. West Virginia is ranked behind No. 23 Northwestern and in front of No. 25 South Dakota State. WVU was last ranked in the top 25 a season ago, when it checked in at No. 25 on Jan. 20, 2020. The Mountaineers ranked as high as No. 17 last season.

West Virginia is one of two Big 12 teams featured in today’s poll. Baylor (10-2, 5-1 Big 12) received 522 votes and checks in at No. 9 this week.

Next up, West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas, for a showdown against Texas Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Tip-off against the Lady Raiders is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, from United Supermarkets Arena. WVU will remain in Texas and play TCU on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs will tip off at 2 p.m., from Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.