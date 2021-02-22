WVU women’s basketball climbs in AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a senior day victory over TCU, WVU women’s basketball climbed one spot this week in the AP Top 25.

Head coach Mike Carey and the Mountaineers are now No. 18, their highest ranking in the poll this season.

No. 7 Baylor is the only other Big 12 team in the ranking. The Lady Bears stayed put this week.

Connecticut is the top-ranked squad once again, while North Carolina State and Texas A&M moved up to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Former No. 2 South Carolina dropped all the way to No. 5, while Louisville also fell multiple spots to No. 6.

After wrapping up its home schedule Saturday, WVU will play its final regular season games on the road. The Mountaineers return the court Wednesday at Iowa State, and then will play Kansas Saturday and Kansas State next Wednesday.

The Big 12 has yet to reschedule the postponed rematch between WVU and Baylor. The Lady Bears won the first meeting in Morgantown in December.