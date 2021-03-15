WVU women earn 4-seed in NCAA Tournament field

West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on March 3, 2021.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since 2017, WVU women’s basketball will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers are the 4-seed in the Hemisfair Region and will play 13-seed Lehigh in the first round. The game will be played Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

South Carolina earned the top-seed in this region, along with 2-seed Maryland and 3-seed UCLA.

WVU and Lehigh have only met one other time, on Dec. 27, 1999. The Mountaineers fell in that game, 89-73, in the Tulane/Doubletree Classic. West Virginia finished the 1999-00 campaign with a 6-22 overall record.

After finishing the regular season in second place in the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia advanced to the conference championship game last week in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mountaineers fell to Baylor in that title game, 76-50.

Those same Lady Bears are the 2-seed in the River Walk Region, which also includes UConn. Other Big 12 teams in the field include 6-seed Texas (Hemisfair Region), 7-seed Iowa State (Mercado Region) and 8-seed Oklahoma State (Alamo Region).