WVU forward Ari Gray receives a pass in against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. Her Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 64-53 for the first Big 12 Conference win of the season. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Following a two-game road trip, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Sunday, Feb. 20, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14/14 Texas inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Longhorns is set for 12 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, with John Brickley and Kelly Gramlich on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com, SiriusXM Channel 375 or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 FM-WZST, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Sunday is WVU’s annual ‘Play 4 Kay’ Pink Game, presented by the WVU Cancer Institute. The team will be wearing special, pink uniforms. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink to support the fight against breast cancer.

Pink t-shirts will be available throughout the contest with a minimum $10 donation to the WVU Cancer Institute. Additionally, there will be a postgame ‘Chuck a Duck,’ with a chance to win prizes, such as a JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Powerbeats Wireless Headphones, Google Chromecast and upcoming women’s basketball game tickets. All proceeds will benefit the WVU Cancer Institute.

Fans also can purchase a Family Day ticket package for the matchup against the Longhorns. Family Day packs include four tickets and a $15 concessions voucher for $25.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

West Virginia (11-12, 4-9 Big 12) and Texas (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) meet for the 25th time on Sunday, including the second time this season. Of note, Sunday’s contest will be the 14th time WVU has met a UT team who ranks in the top 25 of the Associated Press poll.

Earlier this season, the Mountaineers fell to the then-No. 13/12 Longhorns, 73-57, on Jan. 15, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

West Virginia’s scoring efforts were co-led by junior guard KK Deans and freshman guard JJ Quinerly, who each tallied 19 points in the game. Junior forward Esmery Martinez tallied five rebounds to pace WVU on the glass. Deans and Quinerly accounted for 38 of WVU’s 57 points scored.

Texas saw four players finish the game in double figures, including guard Aliyah Matharu, who tallied a game-high 26 points.

West Virginia is 10-14 all-time against Texas, but WVU is 5-4 against UT when playing in Morgantown.

Texas enters Sunday’s contest on a three-game win streak. During that time, the Longhorns are averaging 70.7 points per game and are holding the opposition to 55.7 points per contest.

Of note, UT has held four consecutive opponents to less than 65 points, including 50 or less once.

Last time out, Texas knocked off No. 6 Iowa State, 73-48, inside the Erwin Center in Austin. Freshman guard Rori Harmon tallied a team-high 21 points to pace the Longhorns’ offense. Senior forward Lauren Ebo hauled in eight boards to lead UT in the rebounding department.

Texas is led by Matharu, who is averaging a team-best 13.6 points per game this season. She is joined by senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (10.9) and Harmon (10.3) who also are averaging double figures for UT this year.

Last time out, the Mountaineers suffered a 74-63 defeat to Kansas on Feb. 15, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Since Feb. 2, senior guard Madisen Smith (14.2) and Quinerly (14.0) are averaging 14 or more points per game to pace WVU’s offense. Quinerly also is shooting a team-best 27-of-54 (50%) from the field during that span, including a team-high 6-of-11 (54.5%) from 3-point range.

Senior Kari Niblack is averaging 11 points per game since Feb. 2. She (32) and Martinez (34) have accounted for 33.7% of WVU’s rebounding over the last five games.