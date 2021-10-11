WVU vs. TCU on six-day window

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 23 Big 12 Conference football game against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The game times and television networks, for the TCU game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced after the games of Oct. 16.
The conference has revealed that the game will be played at either noon ET, 3:30 ET or 7 ET on a FOX or ESPN platform:
West Virginia is in the early stages of its open week. The Mountaineers are coming off a 45-20 loss at Baylor.