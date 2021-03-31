WVU volleyball topped Old Dominion in regular-season finale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team topped Old Dominion in a 3-1 match on Tuesday evening, at the Old Dominion Volleyball Center, in Norfolk, Virginia. The Mountaineers (10-11, 8-8 Big 12) defeated the Monarchs (7-11, 4-8 C-USA) in set scores of 25-18, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-15.

Junior outside hitter Kristin Lux recorded her second straight double-double, surpassing personal-best marks in two individual categories. The North Bend, Nebraska, native put up a career-high 21 kills for a .246 hitting efficiency, as well as a team-high 18 digs.

Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch also registered 15 kills on 23 total attacks, with just two errors, for a .565 hitting percentage, while sophomore middle blocker Emmy Ogogor rounded out the Mountaineers in double figures with 11 swings.

Additionally, junior setter Lacey Zerwas dished out 37 of WVU’s 48 assists to go along with 13 digs. Of note, Zerwas recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 22nd double-double of her career.

Defensively, sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Skye Stokes followed Lux with 15 digs on the evening, matching her career high for the fourth time this season and the seventh time in her career. Sophomore Athena Ardila also notched 12 digs in the match, while senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting dug a team-best 15 digs on the evening,

West Virginia finished the contest with 54 kills, 79 digs and 10 team block assists.



After a back-and-forth first set, WVU went on an 8-0 scoring streak to take a 16-5 match lead and never looked back. Old Dominion later scored five of six points to cut its deficit to seven at 21-14, but West Virginia continued to roll, scoring another point on an ODU error, followed by a kill from Lux, to secure the 25-18 victory and 1-0 lead in the match.

The second frame started similar to the first, with the two squads playing to a 15-15 tie midway through the set. WVU then used a pair of scoring runs for the 22-19 advantage, as a kill from Lynch eventually ended the set in the Mountaineers’ favor at 25-22, giving them the 2-0 advantage.



With the overall match leaning in WVU’s favor, the Mountaineers opened the frame with a pair of kills from Lux. A couple of scoring runs gave WVU a 10-5 lead, but the Monarch’s fired back with a few runs of their own to take the lead at 20-15. After exchanging a few points down the stretch, ODU forced a fourth set with a 25-20 win in the third.



The Mountaineers opened the fourth with a couple scoring streaks to give them a 13-5 lead early on. Old Dominion fought back, but West Virginia increased its lead to 10 at 23-13 with a 4-0 run down the stretch. A kill from Ogogor helped the squad reach set point, as Lux put down a kill to end the match in the Mountaineers favor at 25-16 for a 3-1 Mountaineer win\

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers will learn their postseason fate when the NCAA Selection Show airs on Sunday, April 4, on NCAA.com.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.