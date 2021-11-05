WVU volleyball takes two at home from Kansas

West Virginia volleyball notched its third straight win as it completed a two-game sweep over Kansas at the WVU Coliseum with a 3-1 win on Friday.

The Mountaineers (16-7, 6-6 Big 12) suffered a loss in the first set, but stormed back to fight and win the next three to take a clean win in the back-to-back over the Jayhawks . The victory helped WVU move up in the Big 12 standings as it evened its conference record at .500.

“Kansas is a really good team, they’re going to make a deep run too,” said WVU coach Reed Sunahara. “We’re fortunate to get two from them, and I thought we played well today, we were pretty consistent.”

Fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell retained her spot as the team’s leading scorer, tallying 18.5 points to pace the match. She was one of four Mountaineers with double-digit point totals, along with Natali Petrova (16), Briana Lynch (15.5) and Emmy Ogogor.

WVU also got a big spark from Athena Ardila off the bench, who finished half of her 10 kills in the two sets she played.

“It was a great team effort,” Sunahara said. “Adrian sparked it, Athena came off the bench and did a great job for us, and everyone contributed.”

Kansas struggled offensively, ending the contest with a .145 hitting percentage. This was due to a strong defensive output from the Mountaineers, who won the dig battle 84-75 and added nine blocks.

WVU’s win helps the squad jockey for placement in the Big 12 standings. While Texas, the top-ranked team nationally, appears to run away with the league, the Mountaineers move within a match of the 2-seed, No. 10 Baylor.

West Virginia has one more non-conference clash with Howard on Nov. 12, then end the regular season with two back-to-back series against Texas Tech and TCU.

“We’re just taking one game at a time, and we’ve gotta keep getting better in the gym,” Sunahara said.

