WVU volleyball takes on No. 1 Texas

The WVU women’s volleyball team continues Big 12 Conference play, as the squad travels to No. 1 Texas for a two-match series, in Austin, Texas, from Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, at Gregory Gymnasium.



Thursday’s match will begin at 9 p.m., followed by a match on Friday at 8 p.m. Live stats and video for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com.



“We had a good weekend against Oklahoma,” said coach Reed Sunahara . “I thought we played well. Oklahoma is a good team, and I thought we did some nice things. Hopefully, that can carry over to this weekend when we travel to Austin and play the number one team in the country.”



The Mountaineers (12-1) and the Longhorns (9-0) will meet for the 19th time since 2012. Texas leads the all-time series, 18-0.



In its last weekend of competition, West Virginia opened Big 12 Conference play, as the squad hosted Oklahoma for a two-match series, in Morgantown, West Virginia, from Sept. 24-25, at the WVU Coliseum.



With a pair of wins over Oklahoma, WVU has earned a season sweep over OU for the first time in program history. West Virginia has now won three straight contests over Oklahoma and has taken the Sooners in four sets in all three matches.



On Friday, the Mountaineers beat the Sooners in set scores of 25-23, 25-14, 21-25 and 25-22. WVU beat OU in another four-set match on Saturday evening, in set scores 25-18, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-22. Overall, WVU averaged 14.75 kills per set for a .238 hitting efficiency. The squad tallied 12.88 assists per set, 18.88 digs per set and an average of 2.38 blocks per set.



Fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell led the weekend with her first two double-doubles as a Mountaineer, recording 21 kills and 11 digs on Friday, and 15 kills and 19 digs on Saturday.



Senior setter Lacey Zerwas also recorded a pair of double-doubles, marking her fifth of the season and 25th in her career. Zerwas tallied 46 assists and 13 digs on Friday, along with 45 assists and 10 digs on Saturday.



The Longhorns cruised to a 3-0 win over Rice on Sept. 22 and hit .388 in the match and held Rice to a .042 hitting percentage.



Junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston led Texas with 13 kills and added two aces, one block and seven digs. Junior opposite hitter Skylar Fields and senior middle blocker Brionne Butler both had eight kills in the match and junior middle blocker Molly Phillips added seven kills.



Junior setter Jhenna Gabriel finished with 29 assists and five digs, while sophomore libero Nalani Losia finished with 16 digs and three assists.



The Mountaineers are off next week. Following the break, the squad travels to Kansas for a two-match series against Kansas State, at Ahearn Field House, from Oct. 14-15.

Thursday’s match will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Friday’s match at 8 p.m.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVU Volleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.