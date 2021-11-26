WVU volleyball sweeps TCU to open weekend series

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team swept TCU on Friday evening in Fort Worth, Texas, at Schollmaier Arena. The Mountaineers (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) took the match from the Horned Frogs (8-17, 2-13 Big 12) in set scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-20.

“It was a great team tonight,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “I thought they did a great job following the game plan. We need to stay focused and be ready to compete again tomorrow night.”

West Virginia was led by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell who recorded her 10th double-double of the season with a match-high 11 kills and 10 digs.

Additionally, three Mountaineers tallied double-digit scores, including senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who recorded 32 assists. Fifth-year senior libero Alexa Hasting recorded 17 digs, and fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch tallied 10 kills.

WVU finished the match hitting .308, with 40 kills and six team blocks.

West Virginia opened set one and took an early 20-9 lead. A 4-0 Mountaineer scoring run brought the match to set point, and WVU took set one 25-10.

TCU opened set two. The Horned Frogs took an early 4-1 lead. The teams traded points, but TCU continued to hold the lead, 11-6, and WVU called for a timeout. Following the timeout, Ell added a kill, and the teams traded points. WVU used a 3-0 scoring run to force a TCU timeout, with the Horned Frogs holding a slight lead, 12-10. TCU used a 4-0 scoring run to extend its lead to 17-12. WVU responded with a scoring run of its own, 17-16. The Mountaineers took their first lead of the set, 18-17, and the teams traded points. West Virginia brought the score to set point and tallied a win 25-23.

The Mountaineers opened set three, 5-2. The teams traded points throughout the middle of the set, reaching the first media timeout, 15-11. Following the timeout, West Virginia went up, 18-15, and TCU called a timeout. A kill from senior outside hitter Natali Petrova brought the set to 24-18. TCU held on for a few more points, but WVU took set three and the match, 25-20.

West Virginia returns to the court on Saturday for another match against TCU. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.