WVU volleyball returns after bye week

Gold and Blue Nation

by: WVU Athletics, Lindsay Auld

Posted: / Updated:

Following its first bye week of the season, WVU travels to Kansas State for a two-match series in Manhattan, Kansas, from Oct. 14-15, at Bramlage Coliseum.
 
Thursday’s match will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by a match on Friday at 8 p.m. Friday’s action will be carried live on ESPNU

Live stats and video for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com
 
“After a bye week, we are looking forward to stepping on the court again, said coach Reed Sunahara. “We are going to apply what we’ve been working on.” 

The Mountaineers (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) and the Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) will meet for the 21st time since 1999. Kansas State leads the all-time series, 11-7. 


In its last weekend of competition, West Virginia suffered a pair of losses to Texas from Sept. 30-Oct. 1. On Thursday evening, the Longhorns took the match from the Mountaineers in set scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-19. On Friday, WVU suffered a 3-0 loss in set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21. Overall, WVU averaged 11.67 kills per set for a .158 hitting efficiency. The squad tallied 10.50 assists per set and 12.33 digs per set on the weekend.  

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 26th in her career after recording a team-high 30 assists and 12 digs.

K-State is coming off of a bye week. The squad last saw action in a series split at Oklahoma, as the Wildcats claimed a four-set victory in their last outing on October 2. Holly Bonde recorded a career-high 20 kills in the win, while Aliyah Carter recorded her eighth double-double of the season (15 kills, 17 digs). 

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers return home for a two-match series against Baylor, at the WVU Coliseum, from Oct. 22-23. Friday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday’s match at 5 p.m.  

Friday’s match will be the annual Luau night. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a gold/blue lei as part of the promotion. It will also be a Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m.

 

Saturday’s match will be the annual Pink match presented by the WVU Cancer Institute. There will be a pink ribbon giveaway to the first 500 fans. The WVU Cancer Institute will be on site selling shirts for a minimum $10 donation. It will be Mountaineer Kids Club Day for WVU volleyball with a special giveaway and food for Kids Club members in attendance, as well as a t-shirt pickup day. The MKC mascot Musket as well as Mr. Twister will be in attendance. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories