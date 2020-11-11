WVU volleyball re-enters rankings at No. 13

WVU volleyball is back in the national rankings, getting the nod at No. 13 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll.

This is the highest-ever ranking for the program and it comes after the Mountaineers (7-5) took a pair of victories at home against Iowa State.

“It’s great to be recognized,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “For our players, I’m happy for them and for this program to be recognized, but that’s just recognition, right? We’ve got to continue to do the right things and make sure that we continue to win.”

This ranking tops the Mountaineers’ previous high, which was also set this fall on Oct. 28. In that poll, the Mountaineers checked in at No. 15, but were knocked out after taking a pair of tough losses to second-ranked Baylor on the road.

This time, the Mountaineers have an even tougher task when they face top-ranked Texas on Thursday and Friday at home. Both contests get underway at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.