WVU volleyball heads to Iowa State

The West Virginia volleyball team (13-6, 3-5 Big 12) travel to Ames, Iowa, for a two-match series against Iowa State (12-7, 4-4 Big 12), at the James H. Hamilton Coliseum, from Oct. 30-31.

The first serve for both matches will be at 2 p.m. ET. Live stats and video for both matches are available on WVUsports.com. Sunday’s match will air on ESPNU.

“This is an important week for us, said coach Reed Sunahara. “We go to Iowa State, and Iowa State is a really good team. We are looking forward to playing them in Iowa. We need to make sure we are taking care of business.”

The Mountaineers and the Cyclones meet for the 22nd time since 1994. Iowa State leads the all-time series, 18-3. In its last meeting, WVU swept ISU on Nov. 6, 2020.

In its last weekend of competition, West Virginia hosted Baylor for a two-match series from Oct. 22-23 in Morgantown, West Virginia, at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were unable to overcome the Bears in a pair of matches, as WVU suffered a 3-0 loss on Friday and a 3-1 loss on Saturday.

The Bears took Friday’s match in set scores of 26-24, 25-20 and 25-22. Overall, WVU finished Friday’s match hitting .179 with 39 kills and seven team blocks. On Saturday evening, BU won the match in set scores of 25-16, 25-19, 23-25 and 29-27. The Mountaineers finished the match with 50 kills, 13 team blocks and a match-high five service aces.

The Cyclones fell in a two-match series to No. 1 Texas on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers return to Morgantown to play host to Kansas in a two-match series, at the WVU Coliseum, from Nov. 4-5 14. Thursday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Friday’s match at 3 p.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVU Volleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.