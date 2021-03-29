WVU volleyball caps regular season on the road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team caps the 2020-21 regular season this week, as the Mountaineers hit the road on Monday and Tuesday for a pair of added matches.

WVU squares off against Delaware for the second time in as many weeks on Monday, March 29, in Newark, Delaware. First serve is set for 5 p.m. ET inside the Bob Carpenter Center. The Mountaineers also added a match at Old Dominion on Tuesday, March 30, set for 5 p.m. ET.

West Virginia had an opening on its schedule after Towson was unable to play on March 30 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tiger program.

Direct links to the video stream and live stats can be found on the volleyball schedule page at WVUsports.com.

“These matches give us more opportunities to compete and get better,” sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara said. “We have continued to work hard, individually and collectively, and I’m excited to see us apply it in these next couple games.”

West Virginia (9-10, 8-8 Big 12) and Delaware (3-6, 2-3 CAA) last met on March 19, when the Mountaineers claimed a 3-1 win in Newark, Delaware. The all-time series is tied at four wins apiece, with WVU winning the last three matches by a score of 3-1.

Additionally, West Virginia and Old Dominion (7-10, 4-8 C-USA) set to meet for the first time in program history on Tuesday. Of note, the Mountaineers are 0-1 against Conference USA opponents this season and 6-12 all-time.

Most recently, WVU dropped a 3-0 match at No. 19 Pitt on March 24, at Fitzgerald Field House, in Pittsburgh. The Mountaineers fell to the Panthers in set scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-15.

West Virginia has played in a trio of matches this month, opening its spring, nonconference schedule with a 3-1 loss at No. 21 Western Kentucky on March 12. Last fall, WVU earned a program-best, 8-8 mark in its conference-only slate. The Mountaineers also were ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top-15 Poll three times, climbing as high as No. 13 – also a program best.

Through 19 matches, WVU is hitting .163 and averaging 12.1 kills per set. Senior Briana Lynch boasts a team-high .344 hitting percentage, while junior Kristin Lux leads the team with 2.76 kills per set. Junior Lacey Zerwas is the quarterback of the Mountaineer offense, dishing out 9.74 assists per set. Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting anchors WVU’s floor defense 3.60 digs per set, while Lynch averages 1.01 blocks per set.

Delaware is 3-6 this season following a 3-0 sweep against Hofstra on March 24.

The Blue Hens are led by fourth-year coach Sara Matthews, who holds a career mark of 32-60. Matthews was an assistant coach at WVU under Jill Kramer from 2012-14.

Delaware is averaging 12.6 kills per set for .183 hitting efficiency. The Blue Hen attack is led by ­freshman outside hitter Savannah Seemans. She has played in all 32 sets for UD this season, averaging 2.59 kills per set for a .139 hitting percentage.

Old Dominion, who is led by fourth-year coach Fred Chao, is 7-10 on the year following a pair of losses against C-USA foe Western Kentucky, ranked No. 18 nationally, on March 26-27.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Alessia Sgherza leads the Monarch program with 3.66 points per set, as she has competed in all 65 sets this season. She also paces the team with 3.31 kills per set.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers will learn their postseason fate when the NCAA Selection Show airs on Sunday, April 4, on NCAA.com.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.