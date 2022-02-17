WVU trio named to Stopper of the Year watch list

WVU Baseball 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers open their 2022 campaign Friday in South Carolina. On this episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio preview the season, highlighting the team's star players, newcomers to watch and more. Subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, so you never miss an episode. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app and follow GBN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on all things WVU sports.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite, redshirt junior right-hander Noah Short and junior righty Jacob Watters of the West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the 2022 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Thursday.

The Mountaineers are one of seven programs to have multiple players named to the list and the only team in the country to have three earn the preseason honor. In all, 66 players were named to the initial watch list for the 17th annual Stopper of the Year Award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball.

Braithwaite arrived to WVU following a successful, four-year career at Navy from 2018-21. The Winchester, Virginia, native finished 4-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 2021, tallying 38 strikeouts and three saves in 24.1 innings of work.

Additionally, Braithwaite is Navy’s all-time leader in career saves (17), and appeared on the Stopper of the Year Watch List in 2019 and 2020.

Short led the Mountaineers in appearances last season, with 25. He recorded an ERA of 2.51 in 28.2 innings of action, striking out 38 with just 11 walks. For the year, opponents tallied just eight earned runs and hit .228 against him.

A native of Scott Depot, West Virginia, Short also recorded five outings with three or more strikeouts in 2021.

Watters finished 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 appearances last season. He logged 53 strikeouts in 27.0 innings of action and tied for the team lead with four saves. Additionally, opponents hit just .165 against the righty in 2021.

The Rocky Gap, Virginia, native was named to the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List last season and has garnered NCBWA Preseason All-America Third Team and All-Big 12 honors heading into the new campaign.

The Mountaineers begin the 2022 season with a four-game trip to the Baseball at the Beach event, from Feb. 18-21, in Conway, South Carolina. WVU takes on No. 16 Central Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. ET, on Opening Day.