WVU Track & Field earns eighteen Academic All-Big 12 Honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eighteen members of the West Virginia University track and field team have been named to the 20201 Academic All-Big 12 Track and Field Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.



There were 53 women across the conference who earned the honor with a 4.00 grade point average (GPA), including six Mountaineers. Redshirt senior Antigone Archer (digital and social media), senior Marianne Abdalah (biology), redshirt junior Ellie Gardner (aerospace engineer), juniors Tessa Constantine (management) and Sada Wright (public health); and redshirt sophomore Malina Mitchell (sport and exercise psychology) represented WVU on the first team with 4.0 GPAs.



Graduate student Olivia Hill (exercise Physiology), redshirt senior Candace Archer (coaching and sport education), juniors Katherine Dowie (exercise Physiology), Peter-Gay McKenzie (nursing), Myesha Nott (biomedical lab diagnostics) and Mikenna Vanderheyden (psychology); redshirt sophomore Amber Dombrowski (exercise physiology); sophomores Katelyn Caccamo (exercise physiology) and Erica Hegele (exercise physiology); and redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe (sports and adventure media) also earned first-team distinction.



Additionally, redshirt junior Hayley Jackson (multidisciplinary studies) and redshirt freshman Sarah Stair (business) were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.



A total of 435 men’s and women’s student-athletes across the conference earned the distinction this year, including 262 women and 173 men. The women’s first team was comprised of 235 members, while there were 27 honorees on the second team.



First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.



