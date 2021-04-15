WVU track and field splits for three competitions

West Virginia continues its season this weekend when the team splits for competition at three different venues. The team visits Richmond, Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 for the EKU Twilight meet. The team will also be competing in the Virginia Challenge on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The weekend will be wrapped up with competition at the RMU Invitational in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 17.

On Friday, the EKU Twilight field events will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, while running events will begin at 11 a.m. ET. On Saturday, field events will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and running events will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Moving along, the Virginia Challenge will start field competition on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and running events will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday’s competition will begin with both field and running events starting at 1 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, the RMU Invitational will begin with field events at 10 a.m. ET, while running events will start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Live results for all three meets are available at wvusports.com.

“While we don’t like to split the team on given weekends, we do feel this decision was the best for the entirety of the team,” said Sean Cleary. “We had a nice weekend at George Mason a week ago and look to make further progress this weekend.”



The Mountaineers last saw action at the Mason Spring Invitational on Sunday, April 11, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Va.



Overall, WVU competed in nine events. Junior Myesha Nott won the triple jump with a distance of 12.06 meters, while redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.87.



Sunday’s meet began with redshirt sophomore Amber Dombrowski’s 19th place showing in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.07. Junior Peter-Gay McKenzie then saw action in the long jump competition when she finished second overall with a showing of 6.02 meters.



From there, four Mountaineers participated in the pole vault competition. Redshirt freshman Sarah Stair, freshman Lydia Moell and redshirt junior Ellie Gardner all tied for fifth place with a height of 3.53 meters. Additionally, sophomore Katelyn Caccamo placed 17th with a height of 3.23 meters.

Two Mountaineers then took part in the 200-meter dash. Freshmen Lilly McMullen and Emily Oiler placed 18th (26.27) and 21st (26.51), respectively. Sophomore Erica Hegele placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.88.

Additionally, freshmen Jo-Lauren Keane followed Jackson in the 800-meter run placing fifth with a time of 2:10.45, while junior Tessa Constantine placed second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.33.

To close out the night, junior Sada Wright placed fifth in the discus throw competition with a distance of 44.10 meters.

