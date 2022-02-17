WVU track and field concludes regular indoor season

Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country were honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia caps the 2021-22 indoor track and field regular season when the team splits for a pair of matches on Feb. 18-19.

Part of the team will travel to the Penn State Tune Up at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Another part of the team will attend the JDL DMR Invitational at the JDL Fast Track, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Feb. 18-19. Friday’s action is set for 6 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

The Mountaineers last competed at Penn State on Jan. 29 at the Penn State Sykes and Sabock Challenge where sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane recorded an indoor school program record in the 800-meter run. Keane finished the race in a time of 2:05.80, good for third place. The 800-meter record was previously set by Kate Vermeulen, who recorded a time of 2:06.42.

WVU last saw action at the JDL Fast Track on Feb. 19, 2021 when the distance medley relay team led the way with a third-place finish on the first night of competition at the Camel City Invitational. The team of Ceili McCabe, Jo-Lauren Keane, Tessa Constantine and Hayley Jackson crossed the finish line in the DMR in 11:16.8 to take third place.

