WVU to wear commemorative Kittie Blakemore patches

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has announced that they will wear a commemorative patch in remembrance of former women’s basketball head coach Kittie Blakemore for the 2020-21 season.

“We are honored to do this for Kittie Blakemore, who started the program at West Virginia University,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “She’s been the backbone of West Virginia women’s basketball, and we are very honored to wear the patch in remembrance of her this season. We wish her family, fans and former players all the best.”

Blakemore, the first head coach in program history and the mother of West Virginia University women’s sports, passed away in July in Manassas, Virginia.

During her 19 seasons as the Mountaineers’ head coach, Blakemore amassed a record of 301-214. In 1989, she led the team to an Atlantic 10 tournament championship before claiming the A-10 regular-season title in 1992. In both seasons, WVU reached the NCAA Tournament. The 1992 squad won 26 games, ranked as high as No. 11 in the national polls and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Blakemore was inducted into WVU’s College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (CPASS) Hall of Fame in 1994, the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and was named inaugural member of the Mountaineer Legends Society in 2017.