WVU to retire linebacker Darryl Talley’s number

WVU football announced Thursday that former linebacker Darryl Talley’s jersey number will be retired this fall. Talley will become the fourth Mountaineer to have his number retired on Oct. 2 when WVU hosts Texas Tech.

The Cleveland product spent four years in Morgantown and garnered consensus All-American honors before earning a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.

I am beaming with pride. https://t.co/ICACrRw06g — Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) July 1, 2021

Talley joined Frank Cignetti’s Mountaineers in 1979, playing under the head coach until Don Nehlen took the helm in 1980. He led the WVU defense to two bowl victories, including the historic 26-6 victory over Florida in the Peach Bowl.

Talley finished his career with 484 total tackles (which was a record at the end of his career), 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Five of his tackles for loss came in a single game against Penn State, setting a record that lasted for two decades.

After finishing his WVU career, Talley was selected in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He went on to become a key piece to the Bills’ defense, helping take Buffalo to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s. In 12 seasons as a starter, he never missed a game in a Bills uniform.

Talley’s career honors are plentiful. He was awarded the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Distinguished Service Award in 2000, three years before the Bills enshrined him on their Wall of Fame. In 1996, he was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, and was later named to WVU’s All-Time Football Team.

No. 90 will be the fourth jersey number retired in WVU football history, after Sam Huff’s No. 75, Ira “Rat” Rodgers’s no. 21 and Bruce Bosley’s No. 77.

Currently, Akheem Mesidor wears No. 90, and he will wear it until he finishes his career at WVU.