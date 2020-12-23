WVU to host Northeastern on Tuesday

WVU men’s basketball has officially added Northeastern to its schedule for a matinee clash at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. It will be shown on ESPN+.

This contest will replace the Mountaineers’ scheduled home game against Buffalo on the same date, which was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UB program.

WVU coach Bob Huggins noted that Director of Basketball Operations Josh Eilert was hard at work behind the scenes trying to figure out a replacement game. He’s already done this a couple times this season, adding games against Gonzaga and North Texas to the slate on short notice.

West Virginia and Northeastern have faced once in program history, in 2003. The John Beilein-led Mountaineers fell to Ron Everhart’s Huskies, 91-84. Everhart would later join the Mountaineers under Bob Huggins in 2012 as an assistant.