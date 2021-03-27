WVU tennis drops decision to No. 44 Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) fell to No. 44 Kansas, 6-1, on Friday afternoon, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

“I feel for the team,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “It’s a tough situation to go into matches shorthanded. We dealt with that situation last week, and we were dealing with that situation today. Credit definitely goes to our players for continuing to bring the battle starting in doubles. We put ourselves in a position where we had opportunities to have the doubles point go either way, and if that happens, it’s a different match. Even though we came short in doubles, we had a lot of very good battles out here. We came a little bit short today, but we are, I feel, doing a lot of good things.”

West Virginia conceded the No. 3 match, as the Jayhawks took the advantage in doubles play. Junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Nadya Maslova then bested Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-2, to even the score. In the No. 2 doubles match, the freshman duo of Amber Fuller and Momoko Nagato battled back-and-forth with Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming until the match was tied at 4-4, but the Jayhawks’ pair took the last two points of the match to decide the doubles round and take a 1-0 lead.

Kansas extended its lead to begin singles play, as the Mountaineers also conceded the No. 6 match. WVU trailed KU, 2-0.

Fuller was the first to finish in the No. 4 match, as she lost to Karvouni in two sets, 6-1, 6-2. Nagato finished up soon after from the No. 2 position and suffered the defeat to Ngounoue in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. With victories in the first two matches of singles, Kansas clinched the contest. The remaining matches were played out.

In the No. 3 slot, Maslova took the first set, 6-3, over Roxana Manu before falling in the second set by the same score. In the third-set tiebreaker, Manu claimed the victory after defeating Maslova, 6-3.

Bovolskaia followed up in the No. 1 match against Smagina. After claiming the first set by a score of 6-4, Bovolskaia suffered a 6-3 setback in the second set. In the 10-point tiebreaker, Bovolskaia prevailed to defeat Smagina, 12-10, to claim the match and secure WVU’s second win of the match.

Courteau closed out the match in the No. 5 slot but was defeated by Tiffany Lagarde in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Next up, West Virginia concludes its four-match homestand on Sunday, March 28, against Kansas State. First serve from the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.



