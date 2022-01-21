WVU swimming and diving plays host to Iowa State and Villanova

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set for their first home meet of the new year as they play host to Villanova and Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 22.

WVU plans to recognize its seniors prior to the start of the meet, beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET, with competition starting at 11 a.m., at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

Live results from the meet can be found at WVUSports.com/swimresults, while diving results also will be available on Divemeets.com.

“Being able to compete this weekend will be fun and needed, since we had to cancel the Backyard Brawl,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “This weekend will help us make the adjustments needed as we head into our Big 12 Championship preparations.

“We’re excited to celebrate our seniors this Saturday against Iowa State and Villanova. The staff and I are very proud of each of them and look forward to what the future brings for each of them.”

The last meeting between WVU, ISU and Villanova was during the 2019-20 season. The men’s squad claimed the victory (195-96) over Villanova, while the women fell short, 156-144. Additionally, the Mountaineer women tallied a Big 12 victory over the Cyclones on Jan. 30, 2020, by topping Iowa State, 167-133.

Against Villanova, then-junior Max Gustafson set a pool record in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 9:35.64. Three other current Mountaineers collected victories over the Wildcats, including Fausto Huerta (400 medley relay, 100 breaststroke, 200 breast), Mathilde Kaelbel (400 medley relay and 200 breaststroke) and diver Camille Burt (3-meter and 1-meter).

During the Iowa State meet in 2020, Burt took second on both 1-meter (273.23) and 3-meter (287.55), both of which were NCAA Zones-qualifying scores. Back in the competition pool, Kaelbel finished first in the 200 breast (2:22.59) and was a member of the first-place 200 medley relay.

West Virginia last competed when it hosted the WVU Invitational in Morgantown on Nov. 18-20. The men’s team earned won the meet with 2,551 points, ahead of Villanova which took second with 1,612.5. On the women’s side, the Mountaineers claimed the top spot with 1,871 points, and the Wildcats notched second with 1,797.5 points. Fifth-year Ana Zortea highlighted day two of the invite as she broke a program record in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 53.41.

Iowa State comes into Saturday’s meet with a 6-1 record in dual-meet action. The Cyclones are led by All-American head coach Duane Sorenson, who entered his 25th season with ISU this year.

The Villanova women come to Morgantown with a 5-1 dual-meet record, and the men’s squad enters the meet with a 3-2 record in dual-meet action. Both squads are led by coach Rick Simpson.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.