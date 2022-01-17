WVU “strongly recommending” masks for remaining men’s basketball home games

Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU men’s basketball program is “strongly” recommending fans to wear masks to all remaining home games this season at the WVU Coliseum.

While masks are not required inside the venue for those who are vaccinated, the team released a statement Monday afternoon, encouraging fans to mask up for Tuesday’s game vs. No. 5 Baylor, as well as for “all remaining events at the WVU Coliseum this winter.”

Tuesday’s tilt with the reigning national champs is set for an early 5 p.m. ET tip due to scheduling for the NFL Playoffs. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Read more about how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game here.

Fans are encouraged to wear gold for the “Gold Rush” promotion at the Coliseum. Popular halftime act Red Panda will also return to perform her balancing act.