WVU rowing travels to Texas for Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 15, to face a group of six other schools in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Texas, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, with the races scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., ET.

The regatta has been moved from Sunday to Saturday due to the threat of thunderstorms. The new schedule is listed below. The first Varsity 8+ will start at 9 a.m. (ET), second Varsity 8+ will boat at 9:15 a.m. (ET), the first Varsity 4+ will start at 9:30 a.m. (ET) and the final second Varsity 4+ will begin at 9:45 a.m. (ET), (no WVU entry).

The regatta will be streamed via ESPN+ and results posted via hereNOW.

“In a year during which we’ve had to continually adjust and adapt on the fly, I don’t think anyone on our team is batting an eye at racing a day earlier,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “We’ve been aware of the possibility for a few days and prepared accordingly, so we’ll certainly be ready to race tomorrow.”

The events of the 2021 championship regatta have been limited to four events due to a Covid-related measure. Uncontested this year are the 3V8+ and 3V4+, which are expected to return to the championship slate in 2022. This is the first time the championship is being run on Lake Walter E Long, and the 2022 championship will return to Austin.

“Each of our crews will have its own technical focus and race plan, but in the end, the goal is the same for all: to put together their best race of the season,” King added.

There are five Big 12 rowing schools: Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, and two affiliate schools: Alabama and Tennessee; they are the only institutions in the SEC that sponsor rowing.

All races will be in a “final only” format. WVU is seeded No. 7 in all events.

WVU Lineups: