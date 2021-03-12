WVU rowing team heads back on the water

2021 Schedule Announced

Spring is here, and the West Virginia University rowing team is back on the water for its first competition since November 8, 2019.

The Mountaineers will be competing against Duquesne in a non-scoring scrimmage on Saturday, March 13, on the Monongahela River in Morgantown, West Virginia, with the first boats launching between 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Each school plans to boat one 8+ and two 4+ boats.

WVU’s last competition also was against Duquesne when the novice squad traveled to Pittsburgh for a fall scrimmage on Nov. 8, 2019. The 2020 season was shut down due to COVID-19 before the first competition was held.

“Although we’ve had this scrimmage scheduled for a while, it hasn’t been at the forefront of our minds, because it was still a tentative event as recently as Wednesday of this week,” rowing coach Jimmy King said. “Now that we’re confirmed for Saturday, we look forward to hosting Duquesne for what will be the first competition in over a year for both of our programs.”

Instead of competing in the normal 2,000-meter racing distance, the crews will compete in a series of timed races at specified stroke rates. With multiple crews competing at the same time, the scrimmage will occur over a wide expanse of the Monongahela River and will not be a spectator-friendly event. (there will not be a designated viewing area).

No family/friends are permitted in the boathouse during the scrimmage.

2021 Schedule