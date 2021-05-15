WVU rifle’s Smoyer named to the USA National Futures Team

Sophomore Calista Smoyer of the West Virginia University rifle team was named to the USA National Futures Team.

“I’m really excited for Calista to qualify for the National Futures Team,” said Coach Jon Hammond. “She had an exceptional season in air rifle and her season average reflects that. To have the second highest air rifle average of American students is very impressive, and it’s great recognition of all the work she put in this year.”

The Slatington, Pennsylvania native, Smoyer qualified by being in the top two NCAA averages for air rifle (596.56) for Americans and she was fourth overall with two international students ahead of her.

Smoyer tied the Women’s Air Rifle highest 2021 season score of 598 with Kentucky’s, Mary Tucker.

Athletes remain members of the National Futures Team for a term of one year from when they qualify, except for the coach/committee selections whose term will be on a case-by-case basis. For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook