MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-seeded West Virginia University rifle team looks to captures its nation-best 20th national championship this weekend, as the Mountaineers get set to conclude their season at the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships from March 11-12, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

This year’s championships are hosted by Air Force. Each day of action is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET, from Clune Arena in Colorado Springs. A live stream for both relays will be available on NCAA.com. Additionally, live stats and targets can be found on WVUsports.com.

“We’re obviously excited to be competing at the national championships for another year,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “We have had one of our best seasons in terms of our team scores, yet we still go into this match as the sixth-ranked team, which is one of our lowest in a long time. This shows the advances and improvements every team in college rifle has made this year. We have to limit our expectations given the number of excellent teams competing, but we know we have to focus on ourselves and be disciplined to do the things that enable us to perform our best.”

No.6-seed West Virginia will compete alongside No. 1 Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Air Force, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Navy and No. 8 Murray State this weekend.

WVU went 5-1 against members of the 2022 championship field during the regular season.

The Mountaineers last won an NCAA championship in 2017. Prior to that, WVU captured five consecutive national titles from 2013-17.

Hammond has helped the Mountaineers hoist six national championships during his first 15 seasons with the team. Additionally, West Virginia boasts 28 individual NCAA champions in program history, with the most recent being Morgan Phillips in 2018 (smallbore).

This season, the Mountaineers have shot a team score 4725 or better seven times, the most in a single season since 2017-18 (seven). WVU’s season-high score came against Navy on Jan. 22, when the team tallied a 4739. Additionally, West Virginia shot a program-record 2364 in smallbore against the Midshipmen, besting the previous mark of 2356, which came on Nov. 12, 2017, against Murray State.

WVU enters the 2022 NCAA Championships with a team scoring average of 4722.417, which ranks No. 3 nationally. The Mountaineers also hold national rankings of No. 2 in smallbore average (2344.5) and No. 4 in air rifle average (2377.917).